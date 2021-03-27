4,690 Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $238.82 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.