Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

SBUX stock opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.