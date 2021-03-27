Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,072 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $18.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,615,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,448. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.71 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

