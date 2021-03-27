Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.58% of Nielsen worth $43,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLSN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Nielsen by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLSN. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,718,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $26.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.