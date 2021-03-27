Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $48,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 6,660.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,033 shares of company stock worth $8,247,915. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock traded up $5.37 on Friday, reaching $229.63. The company had a trading volume of 308,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,215. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $229.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.65 and its 200 day moving average is $175.82. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

