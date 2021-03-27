West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $38,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $138.66 and a one year high of $312.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

