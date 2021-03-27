Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $35,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,714. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.