Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 182,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $32,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after buying an additional 798,494 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,182 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,756,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,091. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.13 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

