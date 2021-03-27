Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,413 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.14% of Heska worth $29,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Shares of HSKA traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.30. The stock had a trading volume of 115,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,343. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.87 and its 200 day moving average is $143.53.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.