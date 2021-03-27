Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,242,820 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 382,153 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $28,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,956,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426,758. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.