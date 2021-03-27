Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 413,299 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $29,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $162,762,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after buying an additional 644,642 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,241,000 after buying an additional 473,171 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after buying an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 316,228 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.86. 941,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,456. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 144.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

