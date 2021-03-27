Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stake Trimmed by Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 810,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean accounts for about 4.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,710,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCCI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

HCCI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,401. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $679.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $132.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

