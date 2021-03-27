ImageCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $489,481.07 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0444 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $489,481.07 and approximately $132,366.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,026,883 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.