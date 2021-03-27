Veles Market Capitalization Hits $141,988.78 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Veles has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $141,988.78 and $77.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,097.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.78 or 0.03072311 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.08 or 0.00330475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.69 or 0.00905092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.47 or 0.00400139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.05 or 0.00361259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00234737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00021499 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,664 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

