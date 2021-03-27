County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 3,022.2% in March

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 3,022.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of County Line Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 130,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. County Line Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
County Line Energy Company Profile
