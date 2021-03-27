County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Short Interest Up 3,022.2% in March

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 3,022.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of County Line Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 130,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. County Line Energy has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

