CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Up 3,610.0% in March

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 3,610.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,902,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBDD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 11,447,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,281,285. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
