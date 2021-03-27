CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Up 3,610.0% in March

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, a growth of 3,610.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,902,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDD traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 11,447,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,281,285. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.