Proem Advisors LLC Takes $4.71 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Royal Caribbean Group accounts for about 4.6% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,016,000 after buying an additional 381,172 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.56. 3,321,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

