Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Invests $11.94 Million in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 689,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,943,000. Monmouth Real Estate Investment makes up about 2.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.11. 211,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,446. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $18.86.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

