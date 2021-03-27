D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111,957 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 5.6% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $25,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.85. 3,499,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $89.90.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

