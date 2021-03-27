SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $662,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 662,492 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 753.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 54,474 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Popular by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Popular by 106.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Popular by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 554,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,998. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $435,120.00. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

