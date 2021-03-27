SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 671,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Herman Miller as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,873,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,196 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,838,000 after purchasing an additional 247,292 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after buying an additional 155,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of MLHR stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 227,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,014. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.