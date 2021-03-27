SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 705,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in NETGEAR by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $34,095.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $79,434.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,549 shares of company stock valued at $6,721,074. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,671. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

