727,001 Shares in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 727,001 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 1.43% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHLB stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHLB shares. Compass Point upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

