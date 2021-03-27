SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $788,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 787,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 35,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 349,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,054,000 after purchasing an additional 197,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.54. 509,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,218. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $148.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

