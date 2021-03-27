SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 825,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. G-III Apparel Group comprises approximately 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 1.71% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 541,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.