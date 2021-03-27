London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 50,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $5,336,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 60,524,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,037,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

