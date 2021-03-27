Park West Asset Management LLC Buys 139,500 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 132.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares during the period. RingCentral accounts for 1.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $92,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,683,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RNG traded down $9.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.70. 1,304,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,435. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.99 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.15.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total transaction of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total value of $4,596,756.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

