Park West Asset Management LLC Raises Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.86. The company had a trading volume of 604,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,337. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.01 and a 12-month high of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

