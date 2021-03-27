Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Malacca Straits Acquisition were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter worth $489,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 84,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

