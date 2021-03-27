Zacks Investment Management Has $21.43 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2,157.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,762 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,160. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average is $133.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $93.60 and a 52 week high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

