Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $9.09 Million Investment in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,000. Humanco Acquisition accounts for about 0.4% of Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanco Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000.

Get Humanco Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCOU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 978,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46. Humanco Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMCOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humanco Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU).

Receive News & Ratings for Humanco Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanco Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.