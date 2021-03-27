Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Decreased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $33,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMN traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.68. 1,041,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

