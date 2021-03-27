Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,247 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.13% of Aflac worth $40,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 150,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

