Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.96% of NewHold Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NHIC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,235,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHIC traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $10.08. 227,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

