Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Holdings Decreased by Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.

Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,018,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,957 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global makes up approximately 7.7% of Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $189,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Liberty Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,655 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Liberty Global by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Liberty Global by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 2,974,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.79.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

