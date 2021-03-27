SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $907,000 Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 907,467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

MDRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,301. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

