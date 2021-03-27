1,010,876 Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Ruth’s Hospitality Group makes up 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 2.90% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 414,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

