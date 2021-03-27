Reserve Rights (RSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.03 Billion

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Reserve Rights coin can now be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $81.50 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00048179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.55 or 0.00626154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00023343 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

RSR is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

