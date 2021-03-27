Pizza Hits Market Cap of $3.45 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Pizza has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $22,875.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001186 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00151201 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

Pizza Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PIZZAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.