AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 517 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after buying an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after buying an additional 1,387,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 1,018,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after buying an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,466. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.37 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

