AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,694,000 after purchasing an additional 249,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,384,000 after purchasing an additional 459,212 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 927,467 shares of company stock worth $192,353,049. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $177.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,641. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of -370.17 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

