AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,925 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 5.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $58,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,109 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.