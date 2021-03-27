Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,996,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,624,807. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.