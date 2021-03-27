Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.70. 6,782,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,769,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.58 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $196.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.