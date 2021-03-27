Mcdonald Partners LLC Takes $967,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK opened at $113.97 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $159.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.47.

