Private Portfolio Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,996 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COP. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of COP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

