Short Interest in TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Drops By 96.6%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TT Electronics stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 13,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

