U-Swirl, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRL) Short Interest Down 96.2% in March

U-Swirl, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of U-Swirl stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. U-Swirl has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

U-Swirl Company Profile

U-Swirl, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises self-serve frozen yogurt cafÃ©s. It operates and franchises frozen yogurt cafÃ©s under the U-SWIRL Frozen Yogurt, CherryBerry, Yogurtini, Fuzzy Peach, Aspen Leaf Yogurt, Yogli Mogli, Let's Yo!, and Josie's Frozen Yogurt brand names.

