Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Down 75.5% in March

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNFTF remained flat at $$4.87 on Friday. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

