HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of HPX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.76. 31,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,410. HPX has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $11.38.

HPX Company Profile

HPX Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

